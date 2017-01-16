Cowboys Loss Drops Super Bowl Ticket Prices

Super Bowl ticket prices are dropping fast following last night’s elimination of the Dallas Cowboys by the Green Bay Packers. ESPN is reporting the resale market went into an immediate slump with get-in prices to the big game dropping by 20-percent. Tickets in the lower end zone of Houston’s NRG Stadium were down by 18-percent. Ticket brokers were hoping to see the Cowboys make their first Super Bowl in 21 years. Instead, Dallas was eliminated last night, 34-31, on a field goal as time ran out.