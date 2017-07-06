Cowboys Linebacker Damien Wilson Arrested

Dallas Cowboys Damien Arrested

LB Damien Wilson was arrested during a Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a

deadly weapon, according to Frisco (Texas) Police. Wilson was arrested after he “intentionally backed his truck into a female

while parking” at Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas of Major League Soccer. The 24-year-old Wilson then “brandished a rifle at another

male, causing him to be in fear,” according to the report. Wilson was released on a $10,000 bond for each count. Wilson recorded 34

tackles and a half-sack in 16 games last season.