Cowboys Linebacker Damien Wilson Arrested
By Tim Butler
|
Jul 6, 2017 @ 5:05 AM
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Damien Wilson (57) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Dallas Cowboys Damien Arrested

LB Damien Wilson was arrested during a Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a
deadly weapon, according to Frisco (Texas) Police. Wilson was arrested after he “intentionally backed his truck into a female
while parking” at Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas of Major League Soccer. The 24-year-old Wilson then “brandished a rifle at another
male, causing him to be in fear,” according to the report. Wilson was released on a $10,000 bond for each count. Wilson recorded 34
tackles and a half-sack in 16 games last season.

