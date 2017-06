This is a 2017 photo of David Irving of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Monday, June 5, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Cowboys defensive end David Irving will serve his four-game suspension after the NFL denied his appeal. Irving was handed the ban for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. The 23-year-old recorded 17 tackles, four sacks and four forced fumbles in 15 games last season. In other team news, the Cowboys have signed second-round draft pick Jourdan Lewis to his rookie deal.