Don’t miss Cowboys Huddle LIVE from Aspen Creek Grill, 4110 I-40 West every Thursday from 6p-6:30pm. Tim Butler and Jamey Karr will be live to preview and break down each and every Cowboys game all season long. Catch exclusive interviews, highlights plus you can be a part of the show with comments about America’s Team!

Don’t miss $10 Pies and Pints on Thursdays at Aspen Creek Grill with KGNC!