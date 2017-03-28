Cowboys Give Witten Four-Year Extension

The Dallas Cowboys are locking up veteran tight end Jason Witten with a four-year contract extension. ESPN reports the deal is worth a maximum value of 29.6-million-dollars. Witten was entering the final year of his current contract. He has spent his entire 14-year career in Dallas, earning 10 trips to the Pro Bowl. The 34-year-old posted 69 catches for 673 yards and three touchdowns while playing in all 16 games for the 13th consecutive season in 2016. Witten is the Cowboys’ all-time leader with 1,089 catches and is just 16 yards shy of tying Michael Irvin for most receiving yards.