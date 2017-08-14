Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Suspended Six Games
By Tim Butler
Aug 14, 2017 @ 5:03 AM
This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

 

(New York, NY) — The Dallas Cowboys will start the regular season without running back Ezekiel Elliott. The NFL is suspending him six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The penalty comes after Elliott was accused of domestic violence more than a year ago in Columbus, Ohio. Charges were not pursued due to conflicting information, but the NFL followed up with its own investigation. The league issued a statement saying there was “substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that Elliott engaged in physical violence against his accuser on multiple occasions.” It’s the longest domestic violence suspension in NFL history. ESPN reports Elliott plans to appeal. He rushed for more than 16-hundred yards and 15 touchdowns for Dallas as a rookie last seas

