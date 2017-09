Dallas Cowboys' Jason Witten (82) and Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrate a touchdown catch by Witten in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys are opening the season with a win. Dak Prescott threw for 268 yards and a touchdown as Dallas downed the rival Giants, 19-3, on “Sunday Night Football”. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 104 yards and Jason Witten finished with seven catches for 59 yards and a score. Dallas limited the Giants to just 35 rushing yards. The ‘Boys visit the Broncos on Sunday.