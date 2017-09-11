Cornerback Orlando Scandrick Suffers Broken Hand

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick smiles as he talks with players on the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sarah Warnock)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick suffered a broken hand

in Sunday night’s 19-3 win against the New York Giants.

Scandrick will have a plate put in his left hand Monday to

stabilize a broken third metacarpal, according to ESPN.

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said after the game that he is

optimistic Scandrick can return “sooner rather than later” but will

not play in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

The 30-year-old Scandrick suffered the injury in the second quarter

and was ruled out after getting an X-ray of his hand. He watched

the rest of the game on the sideline with his hand taped.

In 2016, the 5-foot-10, 196-pound Scandrick played in 12 games with

10 starts, recording 46 tackles, two sacks, one interception, three

forced fumbles and eight passes defensed.