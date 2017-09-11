Cornerback Orlando Scandrick Suffers Broken Hand

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick suffered a broken hand
in Sunday night’s 19-3 win against the New York Giants.
Scandrick will have a plate put in his left hand Monday to
stabilize a broken third metacarpal, according to ESPN.
Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said after the game that he is
optimistic Scandrick can return “sooner rather than later” but will
not play in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.
The 30-year-old Scandrick suffered the injury in the second quarter
and was ruled out after getting an X-ray of his hand. He watched
the rest of the game on the sideline with his hand taped.
In 2016, the 5-foot-10, 196-pound Scandrick played in 12 games with
10 starts, recording 46 tackles, two sacks, one interception, three
forced fumbles and eight passes defensed.