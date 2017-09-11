Cornerback Orlando Scandrick Suffers Broken Hand
By Tim Butler
|
Sep 11, 2017 @ 10:13 AM
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick smiles as he talks with players on the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sarah Warnock)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick suffered a broken hand
in Sunday night’s 19-3 win against the New York Giants.

Scandrick will have a plate put in his left hand Monday to
stabilize a broken third metacarpal, according to ESPN.

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said after the game that he is
optimistic Scandrick can return “sooner rather than later” but will
not play in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

The 30-year-old Scandrick suffered the injury in the second quarter
and was ruled out after getting an X-ray of his hand. He watched
the rest of the game on the sideline with his hand taped.

In 2016, the 5-foot-10, 196-pound Scandrick played in 12 games with
10 starts, recording 46 tackles, two sacks, one interception, three
forced fumbles and eight passes defensed.

Related Content

Jason Witten Sets Record In Sunday’s Game
Cowboys Crush Giants On Sunday Night Football
Elliott Cleared To Play On Sunday
Cowboys Huddle
Cowboys-Texans Thursday Night Game Cancelled By NF...
Jerry Jones Voices Support For Ezekiel Elliott
Comments