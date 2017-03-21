Cowboys Bring Back QB Moore

By Tyler Williams
|
Mar 21, 11:15 AM

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back quarterback Kellen Moore. Dallas has re-signed Moore to an undisclosed contract. Moore will serve as the backup to Dak Prescott with Tony Romo expected to be traded or released. Moore missed all of last season after fracturing his fibula during the first week of training camp. That paved the way for Prescott to take over when Romo broke a bone in his back in the preseason. The 27-year-old Moore has spent the last two seasons in Dallas after three years with Detroit.

Related Content

Team USA Takes On Japan In WBC Semifinal Tonight
03/21 Sports with Tyler Williams
Sweet 16 Set For March Madness
03/20 Sports with Tyler Williams
03/17 Sports with Tyler Williams
03/16 Sports with Tyler Williams
Comments