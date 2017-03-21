Cowboys Bring Back QB Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back quarterback Kellen Moore. Dallas has re-signed Moore to an undisclosed contract. Moore will serve as the backup to Dak Prescott with Tony Romo expected to be traded or released. Moore missed all of last season after fracturing his fibula during the first week of training camp. That paved the way for Prescott to take over when Romo broke a bone in his back in the preseason. The 27-year-old Moore has spent the last two seasons in Dallas after three years with Detroit.