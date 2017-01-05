Cowboys Agree To Deal With Guard Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys are adding offensive line depth for their playoff run. Multiple outlets report the ‘Boys have agreed to a deal with guard Jonathan Cooper that will last through the postseason. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Cooper played in five games including three starts with Cleveland this season. He signed with the Browns after being released in October by the Patriots, who acquired Cooper and a second-round draft pick from Arizona for defensive end Chandler Jones in the offseason. The 26-year-old Cooper has appeared in 29 career games with 14 starts. The Cardinals drafted him seventh overall in 2013.