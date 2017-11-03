Court Says Ezekiel Elliott Can Play Sunday Against Kansas City
By Tim Butler
|
Nov 3, 2017 @ 10:49 AM
This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

(New York, NY) — Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension is being delayed yet again. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals granted a brief administrative stay this morning, so a panel of judges can look at his case. It means Elliott will be on the field Sunday when Dallas takes on the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL suspended Elliott six games in August over domestic violence allegations in Ohio. He was never charged because prosecutors cited conflicting witness statements. The suspension has been in limbo all season because of a legal war between Elliott, the league, and the NFLPA.

Related Content

Jerry Jones Says NFL Doing A Makeup Call On Ezekie...
Ezekiel Elliott In New York For Suspension Hearing
Cole Beasley Hurt In Redskins Game
Cowboys Huddle
Cowboys Sign Veteran Kicker Mike Nugent
Ezekiel Elliott Can Keep Playing For Now
Comments