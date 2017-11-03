Court Says Ezekiel Elliott Can Play Sunday Against Kansas City

(New York, NY) — Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension is being delayed yet again. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals granted a brief administrative stay this morning, so a panel of judges can look at his case. It means Elliott will be on the field Sunday when Dallas takes on the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL suspended Elliott six games in August over domestic violence allegations in Ohio. He was never charged because prosecutors cited conflicting witness statements. The suspension has been in limbo all season because of a legal war between Elliott, the league, and the NFLPA.