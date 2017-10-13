Court Lifts Injunction On Ezekiel Elliott’s 6-Game Suspension
By Tim Butler
|
Oct 13, 2017 @ 5:10 AM
Dallas Cowboys' Jason Witten (82) and Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrate a touchdown catch by Witten in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Court Lifts Injunction On Elliott’s Suspension

(New Orleans, LA) — A federal appeals court is lifting the injunction that blocked the six-game suspension handed to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. As a result, the NFL announced Elliott’s suspension will begin immediately. The 2-and-3 Cowboys are off this week. Elliott’s attorney released a statement saying they are exploring all legal options.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ordered the district court in Texas to dismiss Elliott’s case. A three-judge panel voted 2-to-1 to back the NFL’s argument. A judge in Texas issued the injunction last month that blocked the suspension and allowed Elliott to keep playing.

