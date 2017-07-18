During Tuesday Night’s City Council meeting, members passed an emergency solutions grant that would help homeless persons. This grant is a HUD funded program through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs that allows services for homeless persons along with shelters re-housing and homelessness prevention. The guaranteed amount that the Emergency Solutions Grant allows is $314,449 for the fiscal years 2017 and 2018.
Council Members Approves Grant to help homeless.
Jul 18, 2017 @ 7:08 PM