Council Members Approves Grant to help homeless.
By Tyler Williams
|
Jul 18, 2017 @ 7:08 PM

During Tuesday Night’s City Council meeting, members passed an emergency solutions grant that would help homeless persons. This grant is a HUD funded program through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs that allows services for homeless persons along with shelters re-housing and homelessness prevention. The guaranteed amount that the Emergency Solutions Grant allows is $314,449 for the fiscal years 2017 and 2018.

Related Content

Amarillo Street to be renamed for Fallen Officer
City Council Approves Renaming of Streets
Tuesday Night City Council Meeting
Parents Of Drowning Victim File Lawsuit Against Am...
1 Injured in Bushland Wreck.
Lane Closure Update for July 17 – 21
Comments