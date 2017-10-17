Council Approves TIGER Grant

During Tuesday Night’s City Council Meeting, the application to apply for a grant through the United States Department of Transportation – Transportation Investment Generation Economic Recovery or TIGER Discretionary Grant was approved. This grant will go to help with the Polk Street Improvements and Streetscapes project that was funded thru the CIP plan approved by the public from Proposition 1. This grant also proposes street improvements including the development of a Complete Street concept to 8 blocks of Polk Street and 24 blocks of 6th Avenue.

