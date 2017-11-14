Council Approves Design Manual for Network Nodes Installation

During Tuesday night’s City Council Meeting, the approval of the design manual for the installation of Network Nodes and Nodes Support Poles was passed. These Nodes are to help bring 5G network speeds to the city making cellphone coverage and speeds faster.

Senate Bill 1005 gave authorization to network providers to install these nodes within cities and in Amarillo these nodes will be installed in the public Right of Ways and on structures such as telephone poles, light poles or power poles. If needed, new poles can be added to locations.

