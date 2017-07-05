Cotton’s Being Challenged

Texas cotton is off to a rough start, based on the numbers in the Crop Progress report released by USDA this afternoon. Only 41 percent of Texas cotton is rated good to excellent (lowest among the top fifteen cotton-producing states) and 16 percent is in the poor to very poor range (highest in the top cotton states). We know that in our area some cotton fields have already been lost to hail and other weather issues.

To see the full Crop Progress report, go here:

https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/prog2717.pdf