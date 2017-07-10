Cotton School Sign-Up

Time is running out for enrollment in Texas International Cotton School, which is being held August 7-17 in Lubbock. Deadline for registration is July 15.

Texas International Cotton School is an annual event hosted by the Lubbock Cotton Exchange, the Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute and Texas Tech University. Enrollees receive a comprehensive education about the entire cotton industry, ranging from seed technology to farming practices to ginning to marketing.

For more information about the School, or to register, go here:

https://www.texasintlcottonschool.com/