Cotton Running Behind

In USDA’s Crop Progress report issued yesterday, the condition ratings for Texas cotton came out strong: 59 percent of the state’s crop categorized as good-to-excellent, up by 1 percentage point from a week earlier and 19 points better than the 2016 crop was rated at this same time. But, the crop’s advancement toward maturity appears to be off a little, as the report also showed just 21 percent of the state’s cotton crop has reached the bolls opening stage, while the five-year average is 26 percent.

With the question of how significantly production could be impacted by developmental issues, Steve Verett of Plains Cotton Growers tells me it remains to be seen whether we’ll wind up with a bumper crop…

Still a long way to go until harvest.