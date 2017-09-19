Cotton May Be In The Black

Looking at the economic situation for cotton, growers might be in okay shape, even though we’ve seen prices tumble recently. Right now, cotton prices are around 70 cents per pound on the CME, give or take a penny. That’s down about five or six cents from where prices were not too long ago. But Dr. John Robinson, professor and Extension economist with the Texas A&M University System, says reaching break-evens is achievable, based on budgets that Extension experts have put together.

Dr. Robinson was a guest on the KGNC Golden Spread Agribusiness Update. To hear the full interview with him, go here: