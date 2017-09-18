Cotton Condition On The Rise

Cotton in Texas appears to be getting stronger.

The USDA Crop Progress released this afternoon rates 58 percent of our state’s cotton good to excellent, a 3-percentage point improvement from last week’s numbers. However, the report shows the pace of development is lagging. Only 31 percent of Texas cotton has reached the bolls opening stage versus a five-year average that suggests 40 percent of the crop should already be that far along.

Meanwhile, the condition ratings for corn and sorghum held steady at 79 and 78 percent good to excellent, respectively. But the report indicates those crops are also slightly behind on development.

As for the new Texas winter wheat crop, planting appears to be on track. Fourteen percent of our state’s winter wheat has been sown, precisely on the mark with the five-year average.

To see the full report, go here:

https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/prog3817.pdf