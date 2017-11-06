Corn Harvest Still Behind

New numbers released by USDA indicate farmers are doing some catching up, but corn harvest remains well off the normal pace.

The Crop Progress report shows just 70 percent of the corn crop nationwide is in the bin. The five-year average suggests an 83 percent completion rate would be more typical for this point in the season. But this week’s 13-point gap is better than the 18-point margin of a week ago.

States with particularly notable delays include Minnesota (27 percentage points behind the five-year average), Colorado and Wisconsin (both 26 percentage points behind), South Dakota (19 points behind) and Iowa (17 points behind).

Good news for Texas: Our corn harvest is 92 percent complete, pretty much in line with the five-year average of 93 percent.

On another encouraging note for our state, the condition of the Texas winter wheat crop has gone up, with 49 percent of the crop rated good-to-excellent, a six-point improvement from last week’s numbers.

To see the full Crop Progress report, go here: https://release.nass.usda.gov/reports/prog4517.pdf