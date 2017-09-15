Corn Farmers Still Struggling

As everyone is very aware, prices for corn are on the low side right now. But things look good out in the corn fields. So might we see production compensate for prices, somewhat? David Gibson of Texas Corn Producers told me, yields might well be strong, but for farmers’ chances of making profits….

There seems to be no way around the fact this is just a tough year for corn farmers.

Now, as is usual when I get to visit with David, he had a lot of interesting things to say – especially in analyzing the fallout from the big reports USDA released this week. To hear the full interview, use the audio player below: