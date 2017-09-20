Construction at South Loop 335 and Bell Street Continues

The Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind parents, students and all local traffic that drive near Bell Street and Loop 335 to be aware of changing lane patterns. In preparation for the next phase of the construction on Loop 335 and Bell Street, some of these changes could start Wednesday, September 20th.

Some of those changes include, Bell Street south of the Loop that will be closed for approximately six weeks, Access to Randall High School from South Loop 335 will be limited to Valleyview Drive for the next five to six weeks due to construction at Bell Street. Access from the south side will remain open via Sundown Lane. The Amarillo Police Department and Randall High School plan to manage the Valleyview Drive intersection during high traffic usage. Bell Street north of the Loop will reopen and that intersection will become a three-way stop.

TxDOT is working with the Canyon ISD to make sure everyone affected by the road construction are informed throughout the duration of the project.