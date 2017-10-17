Construction to close Pierce and Fillmore in Downtown Amarillo

Starting Thursday, October 19th in Downtown Amarillo Pierce and Fillmore Streets will be closed between 5th and 7th avenues for profile mill and overlay operations. This includes 6th Avenue between Pierce and Fillmore also. Traffic between these two areas will be impacted for approximately two weeks.

Southwest traffic will need to take Taylor Street and northbound traffic will need to take Buchanan Street. Southbound traffic on Pierce will be detoured at 4th avenue to Taylor Street and Northbound traffic will be detoured at 7th avenue to Buchanan Street Eastbound Traffic will have to option of detouring north at Polk or south at Taylor Street.