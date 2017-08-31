Congressman Mac Thornberry On U.S. Missile Defense
By David Lovejoy
|
Aug 31, 2017 @ 7:36 PM
North Korean Hwasong-12 missile

North Korea continued its provocative actions early Wednesday morning. The rogue nation fired a Hwasong 12 missile which traveled 1,678 miles over the Japanese island of Hokkaido and landed in the Pacific Ocean.

Congressman Mac Thornberry who was in Amarillo Wednesday night talked about America’s missile defense systems.

The Congressman who is the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee went on to say.

Thornberry added that it is not just North Korea we have to defend against, other nations like Iran still pose a threat.

