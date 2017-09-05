Congressman Mac Thornberry On Tax Reform “It May Well Happen”

After a long recess, the U.S. congress and senate get back to work today. Tax reform will be one of the most important agenda items.

13th congressional district Representative Mac Thornberry on the importance of tax reform.

Thornberry, in Amarillo last week talks about the chances of a tax plan being passed.

Congressman Thornberry, chair of the Armed Services Committee, will also be working to shore up the U.S. missile defense system in the wake of the recent aggressive actions of Kim Jung Un and North Korea