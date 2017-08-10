Congressman Mac Thornberry Talks North Korea And Missile Defense

North Korea continued its escalation of conflict this week. The leader of the country Kim Jung Un said that if provoked he would fire four ballistic missiles over Japan and into the U.S. territory of Guam.

KGNC asked Congressman Mac Thornberry about the recent gains in the communist country’s nuclear weapons program.

Congressman Thornberry said that while the North Korean situation is concerning, it is not a reason to panic and added that a defense bill recently passed in the House will accelerate improvement in the U.S. missile defenses system.

Thornberry, chairman of the Armed Services Committee talks about what steps need to be taken to protect America and our allies.

Thornberry said that we also need to do more research into other forms of missile defense.

