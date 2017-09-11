Condition Good; Pace Off A Bit

In Texas, cotton is running behind in its development, but condition numbers continue to look good.

Just 26 percent of Texas cotton has reached the bolls opening stage, according to the Crop Progress report released this afternoon by USDA. The five-year average suggests 32 percent is the norm for how much of the state’s cotton should be at bolls opening at this point in the growing season. Meanwhile, 55 percent of Texas cotton is rated good-to-excellent, which is down by 4 percentage points from last week’s report, but still 15 points above where the crop was rated a year ago at this same time.

This week’s Crop Progress report places 79 percent of Texas corn in the good-to-excellent echelon, holding steady with last week’s numbers and 23 points better than the same time a year ago. Development might be a little behind though, as 67 percent of the state’s corn is rated mature, 2 points below the five-year average.

Sorghum’s condition ratings also held steady in the latest report, with 78 percent of the state’s crop in the good-to-excellent bracket. That’s 22 points better than last year at this time. The report shows 73 percent of Texas sorghum is mature, 3 points below the five-year average.

To see the full report, go here:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/current/CropProg/CropProg-09-11-2017.pdf