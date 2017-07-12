Community Health Fair Set For Friday

City organizations are coming together for a community health fair this Friday.

The City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department, Guyon Sanders Resource Center, Amarillo Housing First, Haven Health, and 2-1-1 Texas have all teamed up to help bring community resources to a central location while providing those in need with health screening and information about resources available in the community.

The fair will take place July 14th at the Guyon Sanders Resource Center; 200 South Tyler from 10 am to 2 pm. For more Information contact Pam Flores at 806 242 1560