Community Development Offers Junk and Debris Assistance

The City of Amarillo’s Community Development department offers a special program designed to assist in the demolition and clearance of slum and blight in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. The program – funded by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – is a high priority of the department ensuring the stabilization of neighborhoods through improving appearance, public safety, and redevelopment. Property owners must qualify as low-to-moderate income to receive assistance and can get applications in the Community Development office located in the Simms Municipal Building, 808 S. Buchanan St.