The City of Amarillo’s Community Development department offers a special program designed to assist in the demolition and clearance of slum and blight in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. The program – funded by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – is a high priority of the department ensuring the stabilization of neighborhoods through improving appearance, public safety, and redevelopment. Property owners must qualify as low-to-moderate income to receive assistance and can get applications in the Community Development office located in the Simms Municipal Building, 808 S. Buchanan St.
Community Development Offers Junk and Debris Assistance
By Mike Hill
|
Sep 27, 2017 @ 10:33 AM