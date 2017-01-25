Communities Benefit From Ports-to-Plains Partnerships

Panhandle residents now have a smoother drive thanks to three multi-million dollar construction projects after receiving funding from the Ports-to-Plains Alliance. The funding, which totaled just under $35-million dollars, went to the bridge replacement at the Dumas highway and St. Francis, the bridge replacement at the Canadian river, and the widening and rehab of 12.5 miles of u.s. 87 east of u.s. 385 in Hartley county to the Moore county line. Since its inception in 1997, PTP has secured nearly $2-billion in funding for projects throughout the alliance corridor, including more than $769-million for projects in Amarillo and throughout Texas.