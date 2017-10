Dallas Cowboys' Cole Beasley (11) walks along the bench area during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

(Landover, MD) — Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game with a concussion and did not return. He was evaluated on the sideline and rode a stationary bike, but didn’t return to the game. Beasley finished the game with two catches for eight yards. He’ll enter the NFL’s concussion protocol this week.