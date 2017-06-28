Cold War Patriots Provide A Helping Hand To Workers
By David Lovejoy
|
Jun 28, 2017 @ 3:04 PM

Nuclear weapons and uranium workers have been and will continue to be an important tool in our country’s defenses. From the cold war to now, their work has preserved freedom and peace. But a lot of these heroes are not receiving the benefits and health care they have earned.

Cold War Patriots is a group working tirelessly to get them the help they need.

Chip Chapman with Professional Case Management

Chapman added that a recent annual report indicated one of the biggest issues workers face is a lack of knowledge about this government program that offers monetary compensation and healthcare benefits.

If you need help contact Cold War Patriots at http://www.coldwarpatriots.org  or call 1-888-903-8989

COMPLETE INTERVIEW:  with Chip Chapman of PCM

 

