Coach Kubiak Stepping Down from Broncos.

Coach Gary Kubiak is stepping down as head coach of the Denver Broncos after 2 years. He reported his decision after his teams 24-6 win against the Oakland Raiders. on Monday, Coach Kubiak is expected to make his decision official. During his time as couch he accumulated a 24-11 overall record with the Broncos. In 2015, after signing a four-year contract, he led the team to a 12-win regular season and the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Broncos would go on to win Super Bowl 50 in an improbable upset of the Carolina Panthers.

As ESPN originally reported Sunday morning, Kubiak’s health and medical history played major factors in his resignation. After Denver’s Week 5 loss to the Falcons, Kubiak was hospitalized with a complex migraine, which sidelined him for several days. In 2013, while coaching the Texans, he collapsed on the field with what was later identified as a mini-stroke.