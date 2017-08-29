Clovis Shooting Suspect Identity Released

Police have released the name of the Clovis library shooting suspect and two of the victims.

16-year- old Nathaniel Jouett has been identified as the suspect in this case. Officials are pursuing two charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, aggravated battery with a weapon and child abuse.

Police confirmed that Jouett did have two handguns in his possession at the time of the incident, but the motive of the crime is still unknown at this time.

61-year-old Wanda Walter and 68-year-old Kristina Christy Carter were killed in the shooting, both women worked at the Clovis-Caver Public Library.