Clouds Carry Empty Promises

Farmers in the immediate Amarillo area continue to deal with a recent lack of rain. We had hoped to get some precipitation over the weekend and yesterday. Sadly, despite some brief showers here and there, the National Weather Service’s official numbers show a shutout for Amarillo for the three-day period. Amarillo began today with 2.57 inches of rain since June 1, which is 2.73 inches below normal.

Lubbock did not fare much better, getting just 1/100th of an inch Saturday through Monday. However, the Lubbock area appears to be doing pretty well so far during the growing season. The official precipitation total for Lubbock since June 1 is 6.46 inches, 1.89 above normal.