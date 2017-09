Starting Thursday, September 21st in downtown Amarillo, the intersection of 10th Avenue and Buchanan Street will be closed in conjunction with the ongoing pavement and overlay operation. Eastbound traffic coming from 10th will be detoured to 11th Avenue and westbound traffic will be detoured to 8th avenue. This closure will take approximately 3 days.

With 10th avenue being one of the traveled east to west corridors in the downtown area it will be opened as soon as possible.