Cloned Credit Card Suspects Wanted

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help finding suspects in two separate cloned credit card crimes.

The first suspect is videotaped using a card at an ATM as the passenger of a purple pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge.

The second crime involved two suspects using cloned cards at ATMs in stores located in Amarillo, Canyon, and Quanah.

If you have any information about the suspects involved in these incidents, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or online at amapolice.org.

If your tip leads to the suspect’s identification and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.