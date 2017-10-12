Cloned Credit Card Suspects Wanted
By David Lovejoy
|
Oct 12, 2017 @ 5:18 PM

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help finding suspects in two separate cloned credit card crimes.

The first suspect is videotaped using a card at an ATM as the passenger of a purple pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge.

The second crime involved two suspects using cloned cards at ATMs in stores located in Amarillo, Canyon, and Quanah.

If you have any information about the suspects involved in these incidents, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or online at amapolice.org.

If your tip leads to the suspect’s identification and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

 

Photo Courtesy of Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Photo Courtesy of Amarillo Crime Stoppers

Related Content

Two Arrested In Connection With Recent Hartley Cou...
Hispanic Heritage Luncheon
Mad Scientist Ball 2017
Moore County Crime Of The Week Spotlights Stolen V...
October 5th and 6th High School Football Scores
DVC and FSS to host Pillow and Blanket Drive
Comments