Amarillo’s Animal Management & Welfare is set to host special training to help aid with investigations into animal cruelty claims, open to area law enforcement, animal control officers and anyone else who is interested in the investgation of animal cruelty. There are three levels of training, and we spoke to instructor and Animal Welfare Assistant Director, Christy Fischer, to find out more.

You can sign up for the class on the website for the National Animal Cruelty Investigations School.