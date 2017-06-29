City Set To Celebrate Independence Day

This year’s 4th of July celebration is sure to be a grand event. Mayor Ginger Nelson is excited to showcase the city’s new downtown location for the fireworks show Saturday night.

Events start with a concert Friday night at the Starlight Ranch with the Casey Donahew Band; Saturday morning at 9 am the Amarillo community market starts the day, followed by the Route 66 Heart of Amarillo festival beginning at 10. Food truck alley kicks off at 11 am and wrapping the night up the Amarillo Globe-News Fireworks show starting at 9:45.

Chief Ed Drain of the A.P.D. wants the entire community to have a great time at the events and has these suggestions on what not to bring downtown.

Chief Drain added that the open container law will be strictly enforced and that 40 officers will be on duty in the downtown area, along with regular patrols throughout the city.

