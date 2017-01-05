City Manager Reception

The City of Amarillo is holding a community reception that will introduce the five finalists for the City Manager position. The reception will able citizens a chance to speak and converse with the finalist. Now those finalists will include Robert S. Cowell, Jr., current interim city manager for the City of Amarillo, TX; Mark L. McDaniel, current assistant city manager for the City of Dallas, TX; Jared H. Miller, current city manager for the City of San Marcos, TX; Ronald L. Olson, most recently serving as city manager for the City of Corpus Christi, TX; and James M. Twombly, most recently serving as city manager for the City of Tulsa, OK. The reception will take place at the Heritage Ballroom of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex on Monday, Jan. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information on the finalists, you can head over to amarillo.gov.