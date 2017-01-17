On Tuesday, Jan. 17, city council members discussed the appointment of City Manager, and City Manager Employment Agreement for Jared Miller. According to city council officials that Miller will be offered an agreement. We talked to City Council member Randy Burkett and he explained to us why he was chosen.

Now Miller was not present for the appointment because he is still feeling out his duties as city manager for the City of San Marcos, TX. His duties as City Manager will begin on Feb. 20, 2017. Below you feel find a copy of Miller’s agreement.

STATE OF TEXAS )

COUNTY OF RANDALL )

COUNTY OF POTTER )

EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

This Agreement is by and between the City of Amarillo, Texas, acting by and through its City Council (“Employer”) and Jared H. Miller, (“Manager”). The parties agree as follows:

The purpose of this Agreement is to set forth the expectations of and benefits to be provided to Jared H. Miller while he serves as City Manager of the City of Amarillo.

This Agreement is for an indefinite term of employment. It does not create and shall not be construed as creating an agreement to employ for any specific period of time. The parties agree that this Agreement does not alter the at-will status of the Manager’s employment. The provisions of this agreement as may be amended, apply for the duration of Mr. Jared H. Miller’s employment.

Duties and Authority.

Employer agrees to employ Jared H. Miller as City Manager to perform all customary and usual functions and duties of the position of City Manager, including but not limited to those specified by state law; City Charter; any applicable City ordinances, resolutions, and policies; and such other duties as may be prescribed by the City Council from time to time. Subject to the direction of the majority of the City Council, the City Manager shall have full administrative and managerial control over the daily operations of the municipal organization, including personnel, equipment, facilities, and programs.

Compensation & Benefits.

Employer agrees to pay Manager an initial annual base salary of Two Hundred Thirty Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($230,000.00), payable in installments at the same time that the other city employees are paid. This Agreement is deemed to be automatically amended to reflect any salary adjustments that are provided by the Employer. Compensation shall be reviewed on an annual basis.

In addition to salary, the following benefits will be paid by the Employer to the Manager. Where a benefit is stated as an annual sum, it shall be paid in installments at the same time each salary payment is made, unless otherwise agreed by manager and Employer.

Deferred Compensation. The Employer agrees to deposit in its 457 Plan an amount equal to six percent (6%) of Employee’s base salary to the 457 Plan on the employee’s behalf on a pay period basis. The Manager is solely responsible for investment decisions under the 457 Plan, fees, taxes, losses and gains as may arise from participation in such Plan.

Automobile Allowance. The Employer agrees to pay the Manager the annual sum ofNine Thousand Six Hundred and no/100 Dollars ($9,600.00), as such may be amended in the future by the Employer to be used to purchase, lease, or own a personal vehicle that may also be used for business purposes. The Manager is responsible for paying for liability, property damage, and comprehensive insurance coverage on such vehicle and shall further be responsible for all costs attendant to purchase, operation, maintenance, repair, and replacement of such vehicle.

Communication Stipend. The Employer agrees to pay the Manager a communications stipend in the amount of Nine Hundred and no/100 ($900.00) per year, payable at the same time and in the same manner as such stipend is paid to employees, in order to purchase, lease, or own a personal cell phone that may also be used for business purposes. Such phone must be capable of full data services, including but not limited to the internet and email access.

TMRS Contributions. The Employer agrees to execute all necessary agreements provided by the Texas Municipal Retirement System for the City’s participation in said retirement plan, and in addition to the base salary paid by the Employer to the Manager, the Employer agrees to pay the full contribution, not to exceed twenty-one (21%) percent of Employee’s salary into the system on Employee’s behalf, in equal proportionate amounts each pay period, and to transfer ownership to succeeding employers upon Employee’s resignation or discharge.

Business Expenses. The Finance Director is authorized to pay the following expenses in advance or to reimburse Manager for such expenses, upon receiving duly executed receipts, vouchers, statements, or personal affidavit. Employer agrees to budget for and to pay:

Professional dues and subscriptions of the Manager necessary for his continuation and participation in national, state, regional, and local associations and organizations necessary and desirable for the Manager’s continued professional growth and for the good of the Employer.

Reasonable and necessary costs of travel and subsistence expenses of the Manager for professional and official travel for City-related business, meetings, official functions, seminars, conventions, and the like.

Reasonable and necessary costs of general expenses of a non-personal but job-related nature incurred by Manager in furtherance of Employer’s business.

Employer acknowledges the value it receives by having Manager participate and be directly involved in the activities described above, as well as participation in local civic clubs. Accordingly, Employer shall also pay for reasonable membership dues for Manager to become an active member in local clubs or organizations, as and to the extent the Manager may desire.

Other Benefits. The manager shall be entitled to all benefits accorded to other City employees, including but not limited to, vacation, sick leave, and others. The City agrees to provide hospitalization, surgical, dental, life and comprehensive medical insurance as accorded to other City employees for Employee and his dependents , and to pay the full amount of premiums thereon.

To the extent allowed by law, the Employer shall provide both a defense and

indemnity to the Manager against all claims, suits, demands, causes of action, attorney fees, penalties, fines, and interest that arise out of or relate to the Manager’s performance of this Agreement (whether by act or omission) in his official capacity; provided however, that grossly negligent, knowingly and intentional, or criminal misconduct is excluded.

Upon commencing Employment, Employee shall be provided and credited with ten (10) days of vacation and ten (10) days of sick leave, which shall be immediately available for use by Employee.

Relocation Expenses. The Employer will also provide reimbursement to Employee,

upon verification of actual expense, of up to $10,000.00 to cover the cost of household goods movement to Employee’s new principal physical residence in Amarillo. The Employer will provide a temporary housing allowance of up to $2,000.00 per month for a maximum of two (2) months. If Employee relocates to his principal physical residence in Amarillo prior to the expiration of two (2) months, the allowance will be paid only through the month of relocation.

Work Hours and Outside Employment.

It is recognized that the Manager must devote a great deal of time outside the normal office hours on City business and, to that end:

The manager shall be allowed to establish an appropriate work schedule.

The employment provided for by this Agreement shall be the Manager’s sole employment unless otherwise approved by the City Council.

Other Terms & Conditions.

The Employer may fix other terms and conditions of employment as it may determine from time to time, relating to the performance of Manager that are not inconsistent with this Agreement.

At or near the Manager’s annual anniversary, the City Council and Manager shall meet in a closed meeting (to the extent allowed by law) for the purpose of evaluating the performance of the Manager. Such evaluation may be oral or written.

Termination without Cause: The City may terminate this Agreement at any time without cause. For the purpose of this agreement, termination shall occur when: The majority of the governing body votes to terminate the Employee at a duly authorized public meeting; The City reduces the base salary, compensation or any other financial benefit of the Employee unless it is applied in no greater percentage than the average reduction of all department heads; Termination for Cause: The City may terminate the Employee for the cause. Such termination shall require the majority vote of the City Council and shall be preceded by notice to Employee. For purposes of this Agreement, “cause” shall include, without limitation, the following: Misconduct in connection with the performance of any of Employee’s duties, including, without limitation, misappropriation of funds or property of the City, securing or attempting to secure any personal profit or commercial advantage in connection with any transaction entered into by the City, any falsification or misrepresentation of fact, or any violation of law or regulation to which the City is subject; Conviction of a felony offense, or of a misdemeanor involving moral turpitude, whether committed within or outside the scope of Employee’s employment hereunder. Notice to the Employee of proposed termination: Employee shall be given written notice of the Council’s intent to terminate Employee and the date of a hearing to be conducted in an executive session of the Council at least ten (10) calendar days prior to such hearing and termination. The employee shall be given the opportunity to present evidence at the hearing in response to such proposed termination. Employee’s failure to appear at such hearing does not prohibit the Council from taking action to terminate Employee. The employee shall have the option to request a public hearing. Resignation by Employee. In the event Employee voluntarily resigns his position with the City during the term of this Agreement, then Employee shall give the City 30 days’ notice in advance unless the parties agree otherwise in writing.

Severance shall be paid only as follows:

Termination without cause: The City will pay Employee a lump sum cash payment for all base salary earned, earned unused vacation (the same as general City employees), earned unused sick leave (the same as general City employees), and other benefits that were earned but unused as of the last day of active employment. The City will pay the Employee a lump sum cash payment equal to nine (9) months base salary. Thirty days (30) of severance will accrue following the completion of each successive year of employment, up to a maximum severance payment of twelve (12) months. Termination for cause: In the event Employee is terminated for cause as defined in this document, the City shall have no obligation to pay the severance pay and severance benefits designated in this Agreement. Resignation by Employee: The City will pay Employee a lump sum cash payment for all salary earned, earned unused vacation (the same as general City employees), earned unused sick leave (the same as general City employees), and other benefits that were earned but unused as of the last day of active employment. Any severance payment made, whether compulsory or voluntary under this Agreement, shall be conditioned upon both Manager and Employer signing a mutual full release of claims against the other.

General Provisions.

This Agreement sets forth the entire understanding between the Employer and Manager relating to the employment of the Manager by Employer. Any prior discussions or representations by or between the parties are merged into and rendered null by this Agreement. The parties may amend this Agreement by mutual agreement in writing. This Agreement is intended to be binding on Employer and Manager and their assigns, successors, heirs, executors, and beneficiaries. The invalidity or partial invalidity of this Agreement shall not affect the validity of the remainder of the Agreement, and such remainder shall be deemed to be in full force and effect as if they had been separately executed by the parties.

Effective Date.

This Agreement shall be effective upon the first day of Manager’s service hereunder, which shall be on or before February 20, 2017.