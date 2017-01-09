City Manager Candidates Mix and Mingle with Citizens Before Final Decsion

The City of Amarillo put on a special social reception so that citizens could meet the candidates for Amarillo city manager. The reception was held in the Heritage Ballroom of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex on Monday, Jan. 9 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

KGNC had a chance to speak with the candidates individually and they gave their thoughts on the position and Amarillo as a whole. Robert S. Cowell, Jr., who ever knows is the current interim city manager for the City of Amarillo, TX. Cowell said after being here for three years he knows what the city needs and how to make them move forward.

Mark L. McDaniel, is the current assistant city manager for the City of Dallas, TX, said much of his experience has been gained while being a stabilizing and calm influence for others.

Jared H. Miller, current city manager for the City of San Marcos, TX said that he has been following Amarillo and the community and he believes that he can get the city back to its stability with his experience.

Ronald L. Olson, most recently serving as city manager for the City of Corpus Christi, TX Olson recently served as city manager for the City of Corpus Christi, TX; Served as City Manager in five cities and Administrator in one county.

James M. Twombly, most recently serving as city manager for the City of Tulsa, OK. He gave his reason why he would make a great candidate for City Manager.

More information about the finalists may be found at amarillo.gov. The finalists will participate in interviews with the City Council on Jan. 9 and 10.