City launches Compliance Campaign

The City of Amarillo has launched their compliance campaign for people who have outstanding citations. Court Administrator Victoria Medley says the city is focusing on accessibility and educating the community on how to comply with violations and citations.

During the month of February, an information card will be included in city water bills and active warrant postcards will be mailed. The current warrant list, as well as information for online payment and court times, is available at www.amarillo.gov.

