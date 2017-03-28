City to Host Meeting to Discuss Renovations to Gene Howe Park

Amarillo’s Parks & Recreation department has developed design ideas for the renovations they plan to make to the Gene Howe and Martin Road parks, and they’re inviting the community to review them and provide feedback. City staff will hold a meeting at 6pm on Thursday, March 30th in the Will Rogers Elementary School cafeteria, located at 920 North Mirror Street. The staff will discuss their new ideas and concepts, various options for the renovations, and provide a short presentation. Then, they will open the floor for an open comment period.