City Holds Press Conference on Poisoning Deaths

The City of Amarillo held a press conference Tuesday afternoon addressing the poisoning incident that left 4 people dead and 6 hospitalized. Jesse Patton with the office of public communications and community engagement.

Doctor Jeanie Jaramillo Managing Director of the Texas Panhandle Poison Center, also in attendance, stressed that home owners steer away from home remedies when it comes to the use of pesticides and chemicals. Dr. Jaramillo said even over the counter items could turn deadly if use improperly.

Dr. Jaramillo added that over the counter pesticides and chemicals can be used without fear if label directions are followed, and if there are any questions of concerns contact the Poison control center toll free at 1-800-222-1222