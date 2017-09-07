City Holds Open House To Address Needs Of Older Adults

The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation department held an open house to let the public know the results of their recent Active Adults Survey and focus groups.

Linda Pitner, Senior Services Coordinator for the city of Amarillo talks about what is next in the process.

Over 800 citizens participated in the survey and focus groups which will help the city to understand what the community wants or needs in the area of services for older adults; now and in the future.

Jill Jackson-Ledford, a consultant on the project on why it is important for communities to look ahead and prepare.

The survey showed that 82% of respondents support the city making an investment in improved facilities, services, and programs for active adults. 50% are even willing to back the programs with their tax dollars.