City Holding Public Meeting For Brush Sites.

The City of Amarillo is inviting the public to a series of public meetings regarding the city’s brush sites. The Public Works Department is asking for the publics input as they evaluate the brush sites and possible composting efforts. The meetings will start at 6pm and will be held Monday, August 14th at the East Branch Library, Tuesday, August 15th at the North Branch Library, Thursday, August 17th at the Downtown library and Monday, August 21st at the Northwest Branch Library. City staff will be present during the meetings. For more information, contact David Lehfeldt at 378-6813.