City of Hereford Says Water is Safe to Drink

The City of Hereford, at the behest of The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) notified residents that their drinking water had, “exceeded the Maximum Containment Level for gross alpha,” which is a form of radiation that is naturally occurring in ground water. Officials released a statement Tuesday afternoon which said the contamination is not an emergency and that citizens do not need to use an alternative water source. They are currently taking steps to determine why the gross alpha readings are higher than normal.

