City Council holds 2nd Public Hearing about Property Tax.
By Tyler Williams
|
Sep 5, 2017 @ 8:37 PM

During Tuesday Night’s City Council Meeting, a public hearing was held to discuss the raise of property tax higher than last year’s budget by 7.73% and of the amount of $862,593 that is tax revenue to be raised for new property added to the tax roll for this year. On August 8-10th the City Council members reviewed the proposed 2017/2018 budget and on August 5th Council Members discussed and approved a motion to consider a $0.36364 property tax rate. On August 29th, Council held the first public hearing about the tax rate.

Assistant City Manager Michelle Bonner, on what the extra revenue will go to.

Related Content

White House Announces End Of D.A.C.A.
Mill and Overlay Project For Downtown
Congressman Mac Thornberry Talks North Korea And M...
Amarillo Street to be renamed for Fallen Officer
Tuesday Night City Council Meeting
Public Meeting Scheduled for Water Main Extension
Comments