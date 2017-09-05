City Council holds 2nd Public Hearing about Property Tax.

During Tuesday Night’s City Council Meeting, a public hearing was held to discuss the raise of property tax higher than last year’s budget by 7.73% and of the amount of $862,593 that is tax revenue to be raised for new property added to the tax roll for this year. On August 8-10th the City Council members reviewed the proposed 2017/2018 budget and on August 5th Council Members discussed and approved a motion to consider a $0.36364 property tax rate. On August 29th, Council held the first public hearing about the tax rate.

Assistant City Manager Michelle Bonner, on what the extra revenue will go to.